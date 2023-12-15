The Burke Group Announces Name Change To Burke Stelling Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Burke Group, a leading investment bank serving community banks and other private businesses, is pleased to announce its new name as Burke Stelling Group

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Burke Group, LLC, a leading investment bank serving community banks, financial institutions, and other small businesses, is pleased to announce its new name as Burke Stelling Group, LLC. The rebranding underscores the legacy of the firm while acknowledging the continued growth and leadership contributed by its co-owner, Drew Stelling.The introduction of Stelling's name alongside founder Jon Burke's signifies an almost 15-year relationship between the two, driven by a mutual passion for the financial services industry and shared values of integrity, creativity, and unwavering support for their clients.Burke, whose leadership, vast deal history, and unparalleled relationships led to the establishment and growth of the company, shared his excitement about the name change: "Adding Drew Stelling's name to our company's identity is a reflection of the bright future we envision together. Our team's hard work and unwavering dedication have brought us to this point, and I couldn't be happier to integrate Drew's name into our legacy."Drew Stelling expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and enthusiasm for the company's future: "I am profoundly honored and humbled to be part of this change. Jon Burke has been an incredible mentor and partner throughout my career, and I am thrilled to continue to grow that partnership for years to come. Just as importantly, I am proud of the remarkable team we have built over the years, whose dedication and passion drive our success. As a local, employee-owned business, our greatest asset is our people, and I can't think of a better group to be surrounded by. I look forward to sharing some of the other exciting projects we are working on over the coming months."Burke Stelling Group remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, customer satisfaction, and industry engagement. Clients can anticipate business as usual as Burke Stelling Group continues its tradition of excellence and value additive solutions.About Burke Stelling Group:Burke Stelling Group is a trusted consultant to community banks, specialty lenders, fintechs, financial services companies, and other private businesses. Our culture is to do right by our clients by always providing unmatched and unconflicted advice. With 100+ years of combined experience, Burke Stelling Group provides value driven services including M&A advisory, capital raising, capital restructuring, debt advisory, strategic planning, and private company valuations. Our independent, team-owned approach provides clients with a unique combination of industry expertise and problem-solving flexibility. For more information, please visit .For media inquiries, please contact:

Drew Stelling

Burke Stelling Group

+1 404-844-4226

...