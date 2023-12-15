Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market 2024-2028

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:



Aptiv Plc -

The company offers commercial vehicle ADAS through smart sensor support for moving people, sensor 360-degree radars, software tracks and smart visionary.

Autoliv Inc. -

The company offers commercial vehicle ADAS such as driver airbags, side curtain airbags, seatbelts and pyrotechnical safety switches.

Continental AG -

The company offers commercial vehicles ADAS which are engineered for specific smart control-driven markets. For details on companies and their offerings –

Buy the report!

Download Free Sample report

for insights on how the below factors will affect the market, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Fleet Management, Collision Avoidance, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Emergency Braking System (EBS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Telematics, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication, Automotive Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors, LiDAR Technology, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Autonomous Vehicles, Truck Platooning, Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), Vehicle Diagnostics, In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive, Global Positioning System (GPS), Connectivity Solutions and Commercial Vehicle Safety.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe will have the largest share of the market.

Europe

is estimated to

account for

32%

of the global market growth during

the forecast period.

Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is

North America.

North America currently dominates in the commercial vehicle advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market. The growth in this market is primarily attributed to the recent technological advancements in the automotive industry and the increased adoption rate of new technology, along with the improved economic conditions in the region.

Download a free sample report

to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.



Impactful driver-

Increased electrification of commercial vehicles



Key Trend - Development of highly accurate map content for commercial vehicle ADAS Major Challenges

- Flexibility issues, testing complexities, and compliance with industry standards



Market Segmentation

The market share growth by

blind spot detection and others segment

is significant during the forecast period.

Blind spot detection

and others in the technology segment comprise adaptive cruise control lane departure warning systems and autonomous emergency braking systems.

Blind spot detection (BSD) is a collision avoidance system that tracks objects in the vehicle's blind spot and warns the driver about the same.



Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

In today's fast-evolving automotive landscape, the Commercial Vehicle Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market stands at the forefront of innovation. The integration of cutting-edge technologies such as Collision Avoidance, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) has revolutionized Fleet Management in commercial vehicles. The implementation of Emergency Braking Systems (EBS) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) has significantly enhanced safety standards, contributing to the rise of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS).

Telematics and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication are pivotal in enabling seamless connectivity, facilitating real-time data exchange among vehicles and infrastructure. The synergy of Automotive Radar, Camera Systems, and Ultrasonic Sensors, complemented by LiDAR Technology, forms the backbone of these Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

Furthermore, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) plays a crucial role in maintaining stability and mitigating risks, pivotal elements in the journey towards Autonomous Vehicles. Innovations like Truck Platooning, Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) underscore the industry's commitment to proactive safety measures and efficient operations.

The integration of Predictive Maintenance and Vehicle Diagnostics empowers fleet managers with actionable insights, ensuring optimal vehicle performance and longevity. In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems, coupled with Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive technology, provide an immersive and intelligent driving experience for commercial vehicles.

Moreover, the reliance on Global Positioning System (GPS) and Connectivity Solutions optimizes navigation and communication, bolstering Commercial Vehicle Safety. These multifaceted advancements within the Commercial Vehicle ADAS Market epitomize a collective pursuit of innovation, efficiency, and safety on the roads.

The report provides detailed analysis on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Fleet Management, Collision Avoidance, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Emergency Braking System (EBS), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Telematics, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication, Automotive Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors, LiDAR Technology, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Autonomous Vehicles, Truck Platooning, Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), Vehicle Diagnostics, In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive, Global Positioning System (GPS), Connectivity Solutions and Commercial Vehicle Safety .

Related Reports:

The

commercial vehicle steering system market

size is estimated to

grow

at a

CAGR of 5.5%

between 2022

and 2027. The

market size is forecast to increase by

USD

3,807.87 million.

The commercial vehicle propeller shaft market size is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 4.64% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 3,742.48 million.

