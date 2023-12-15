               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Payments Balance Shows Current Account Surplus


12/15/2023 2:42:29 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan's balance of payments current account surplus amounted to $6.7 billion from January through September 2023, Director of Azerbaijan's Central Bank Statistics Department Samir Nasirov said at a media briefing, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107601717

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search