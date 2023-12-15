Baku Hosts XVI Congress Of Azerbaijani Teachers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The XVI Congress
of Azerbaijani Teachers dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great
Leader Heydar Aliyev has started in Baku, Trend reports.
The event is attended by Azerbaijan's Science and Education
Minister Emin Amrullayev, officials of the Presidential
Administration, as well as heads of other ministries, their
deputies, MPs, hundreds of teachers and other relevant parties.
Will be updated
