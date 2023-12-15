               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Baku Hosts XVI Congress Of Azerbaijani Teachers


12/15/2023 2:42:28 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The XVI Congress of Azerbaijani Teachers dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is attended by Azerbaijan's Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev, officials of the Presidential Administration, as well as heads of other ministries, their deputies, MPs, hundreds of teachers and other relevant parties.

Will be updated

MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107601716

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search