Baku Hosts XVI Congress Of Azerbaijani Teachers

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The XVI Congress of Azerbaijani Teachers dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev has started in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is attended by Azerbaijan's Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev, officials of the Presidential Administration, as well as heads of other ministries, their deputies, MPs, hundreds of teachers and other relevant parties.

Will be updated