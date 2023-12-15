CBA Identifies Top Nations By Remittance Volume To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Remittances from
Russia to Azerbaijan account for about 65 percent, Director of
Central Bank of Azerbaijan's (CBA) Statistics Department Samir
Nasirov said at a media briefing, Trend reports.
"The top five leading countries on the volume of remittances to
Azerbaijan include Russia - $829 million, Türkiye - $115 million,
USA - $57 million, Georgia - $26.7 million, UK - $25.7 million," he
said.
Will be updated
