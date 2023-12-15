XVI Congress Of Azerbaijani Teachers Holds Significance Within Framework Of Year Of Heydar Aliyev - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The XVI Congress
of Azerbaijani Teachers is significant within the framework of the
"Year of Heydar Aliyev", President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said,
Trend reports.
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the XVI
Congress of Azerbaijani Teachers which started in Baku.
Will be updated
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107601712
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.