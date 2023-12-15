Azerbaijan Reveals Volumes Of Foreign Direct Investment In Its Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Foreign direct
investment (FDI) in the Azerbaijani economy from January through
September 2023 amounted to $4.5 billion, Director of the Statistics
Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Samir Nasirov said
during a media briefing, Trend reports.
“The top five leading countries in terms of FDI in the
Azerbaijani economy are the UK at $1.4 billion, Türkiye at $872
million, Cyprus at $593 million, Iran at $296 million, and Russia
at $295 million,” he noted.
Will be updated
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107601711
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.