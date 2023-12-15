Ilham Aliyev's Candidacy For Presidential Election Must Be Decided Unanimously - Deputy PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. The decision on
Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the extraordinary presidential
election must be and will be taken unanimously, Deputy Chairman of
the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and Deputy Prime Minister of
Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at an enlarged meeting of the YAP board.
Ali Ahmadov noted that new realities have made it important to
appoint extraordinary presidential candidates.
He also emphasized that the nomination of Ilham Aliyev's
candidacy in the extraordinary presidential elections will be not
only YAP's decision but also the decision of the Azerbaijani
people.
