Azerbaijan Made Huge Progress Led By President Ilham Aliyev Over Past 20 Years - YAP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan has
achieved significant success under the leadership of President
Ilham Aliyev over the past 20 years, the Deputy Chairman and Head
of the Central Apparatus of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) Tahir
Budagov said during an extended meeting of the party's leadership,
Trend reports.
He highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev has built an
independent, modern, sovereign, and unified new Azerbaijan on the
strong foundations laid by the great leader Heydar Aliyev.
"The Azerbaijani people have had a prosperous year. An
extraordinary presidential election is planned for February 7 of
the next year. Azerbaijan has accomplished a historic victory under
the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The future of this win is
dependent on the approaching election," the MP added.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107601708
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.