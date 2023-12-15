Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan To Temporarily Suspend Passenger Rail Transportation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan's
Nakhchivan Railways LLC will temporarily suspend its passenger
transportation activities from January 1, 2024, Trend reports via the
company.
"Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has recently continued to carry out
substantial railway reconstruction work, building a strong material
and technological foundation and implementing a new innovative
development strategy. Several significant projects for the
restoration and renovation of railway infrastructure are now
underway," the LLC said.
As part of these measures, Nakhchivan Railways LLC will
temporarily suspend its operations in connection with the
strengthening and reconstruction of the railway infrastructure in
the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in order to ensure timely and
completely safe delivery of goods to their destination, as well as
comfortable passenger movement in accordance with modern
standards.
Between January and October 2023, passenger transportation in
Azerbaijan increased by 41.5 percent (to 5.6 million people).
