Azerbaijan Plans To Commission Schools In Aghdam, Jabrayil, Kalbajar In 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Schools are
planned to be commissioned in Aghdam, Jabrayil and Kalbajar in the
next academic year, the Minister of Science and Education of
Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said at the XVI Congress of Azerbaijani
Teachers, which started today in Baku, Trend reports.
He stated that 550 students and 84 teachers work at Tartar
district schools in Shusha, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin city, Talish
village, and Sugovushan settlement (a total of seven educational
institutions).
Will be updated
