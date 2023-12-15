General Staff: 110 Combat Clashes Recorded On Battlefield In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, 110 combat clashes took place on the front lines in Ukraine. The Air Force of Ukraine launched two strikes on Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening update, Ukrinform reports.



“In the past day, 110 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 missile attacks, 50 airstrikes, and 56 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” the report says.

At night, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile and 14 Shahed-136/131-type unmanned aerial vehicles. All combat drones were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense forces and means.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroy 14 enemy kamikazeovernight

According to the General Staff, Russian force launched airstrikes on Synkivka, Kharkiv region; Serebrianka forestry, Luhansk region; Terny, Ivanivske, Andriivka, Toretsk, Avdiivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Prechystivka of Donetsk region; Preobrazhenka of Zaporizhzhia region; Daryivka, Krynky, Prydniprovske of Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks in the area of Synkivka of Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack east of Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses on enemy manpower and equipment, gaining a foothold.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain enemy attacks as Russian forces do not stop attempt to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The Defense Forces successfully repelled 23 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepova, Avdiivka and another 22 attacks south of Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka area of Donetsk region. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 17 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarske direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks north of Pryiutne, west and northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict manpower and equipment losses on Russian troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

In the Kherson sector, Ukrainian warriors continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, conducting counter-battery combat and striking the enemy in the rear.

“In the past day, aircraft of the Defense Forces struck 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Also, in the past day, our defenders destroyed 1 Kh-47M Kinzhal hypersonic missile," the General Staff said, adding that units of the missiles forces hit two Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment,

one command post, and two ammunition depots.