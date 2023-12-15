One Killed, Two Injured As Russian Forces Fire 673 Shells At Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled Kherson region 102 times, firing 673 shells.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the past day, the enemy launched 102 attacks, firing 673 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, aircraft and UAVs. The enemy fired 30 shells at the city of Kherson," said the region's head.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted region's residential neighborhoods, as well as enterprises and a grain terminal in the Kherson district.

As a result of Russian aggression, one civilian was killed and another two were injured.

As reported, according to the General Staff, 110 combat clashes took place on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy launched 4 missiles attacks, 50 airstrikes, and 56 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.

