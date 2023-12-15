Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 343,890

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 343,890 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 15, 2023, including 1,090 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,706 enemy tanks (+14 in the past day), 10,654 armored combat vehicles (+38), 8,099 artillery systems (+11), 920 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 6,226 unmanned aerial vehicles (+20), 1,608 cruise missiles (+2), 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,699 motor vehicles (+24), and 1,189 special equipment units (+4).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported, according to the General Staff, 110 combat clashes took place on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy launched 4 missiles attacks, 50 airstrikes, and 56 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas.