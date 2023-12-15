Enemy Keeps Three Ships In Black Sea, No Missile Carriers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of the morning of December 15, the enemy has three ships in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov. There are no missile carriers among them.

The command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"As of 8:00 a.m., there are three enemy ships in the Black Sea and one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov," the statement reads.

There are four enemy ships in the Mediterranean, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of up to 16 missiles.

As reported, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 14 enemy kamikaze drones at night.