Another Group Of Idps Returns To Zabukh Village

Following the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the
restored village of Zabukh in the Lachin district took place, Azernews reports.
On December 15, 25 families (92 people) living in the capital
city and Absheron left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the
Garadagh district of Baku for Zabukh.
The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once
lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt based on
instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian
occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and
expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which
liberated the lands from occupation.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the village of
Zabukh has been provided for 146 families-567 people.
To recall, the first migration to Zabukh took place on August 25
of this year.
