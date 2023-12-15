               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

XVI Congress Of Azerbaijani Teachers To Take Place At Baku Congress Centre


12/15/2023 2:41:25 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The XVI Congress of Teachers of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev will be held today at the Baku Congress Centre, Azernews reports.

Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev, deputy ministers, deputies, and teachers will take part in the event.

The first Congress of Azerbaijani Teachers was held in 1906. The event is traditionally held every five years.

MENAFN15122023000195011045ID1107601699

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search