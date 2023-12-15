XVI Congress Of Azerbaijani Teachers To Take Place At Baku Congress Centre

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The XVI Congress of Teachers of Azerbaijan dedicated to the
100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev will be held
today at the Baku Congress Centre, Azernews reports.
Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev, deputy
ministers, deputies, and teachers will take part in the event.
The first Congress of Azerbaijani Teachers was held in 1906. The
event is traditionally held every five years.
