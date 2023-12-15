               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Deputy: Under Leadership Of President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Achieved Great Successes


12/15/2023 2:41:22 AM

Abbas Ganbay

At the enlarged meeting of the board of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman and head of the YAP Central Office, said Azerbaijan has achieved great successes under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev over the past 20 years, Azernews reports.

The deputy said President Ilham Aliyev has built an independent, modern, sovereign, integral new Azerbaijan on the powerful foundations laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev.

"The year 2023 has become a successful year for the Azerbaijani people. Extraordinary presidential elections are scheduled for 7 February next year. Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev has won a historic victory. The continuation of this victory depends on the next elections," Budagov added.

