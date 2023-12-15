Deputy: Under Leadership Of President Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan Achieved Great Successes

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
At the enlarged meeting of the board of the Yeni Azerbaijan
Party (YAP), Tahir Budagov, Deputy Chairman and head of the YAP
Central Office, said Azerbaijan has achieved great successes under
the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev over the past 20 years, Azernews reports.
The deputy said President Ilham Aliyev has built an independent,
modern, sovereign, integral new Azerbaijan on the powerful
foundations laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev.
"The year 2023 has become a successful year for the Azerbaijani
people. Extraordinary presidential elections are scheduled for 7
February next year. Azerbaijan under the leadership of President
Ilham Aliyev has won a historic victory. The continuation of this
victory depends on the next elections," Budagov added.
