Commando Units Conducted Tactical-Special Exercises By The Training Plan For 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Commando units conducted tactical-special exercises according to
the training plan for 2023. Following the scenario, the units were
put on alert and assigned to neutralize the imaginary enemy group
attempting to commit sabotage, Azernews reports.
After evaluating the imaginary enemy facility by visual
observation of the area and aerial reconnaissance, its military
equipment was ambushed and group members were captured.
During the tactical-special exercises held in the wood area, all
tasks were precisely accomplished.
