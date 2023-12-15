               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Commando Units Conducted Tactical-Special Exercises By The Training Plan For 2023


(MENAFN- AzerNews) Commando units conducted tactical-special exercises according to the training plan for 2023. Following the scenario, the units were put on alert and assigned to neutralize the imaginary enemy group attempting to commit sabotage, Azernews reports.

After evaluating the imaginary enemy facility by visual observation of the area and aerial reconnaissance, its military equipment was ambushed and group members were captured.

During the tactical-special exercises held in the wood area, all tasks were precisely accomplished.

