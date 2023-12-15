Tourism In Egypt's South Sinai Affected By Hamas-Israel Conflict: Official

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Dec 15 (NNN-MENA) – About 20 percent of tourists have cancelled their reservations in South Sinai, a province that is home to some of Egypt's most popular tourist destinations, since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict, due to concerns over the spillover of the violence, an Egyptian tourism official said.

“The Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip, which erupted on Oct 7, has had a considerable impact on tourism in Egypt, particularly in the South Sinai towns of Taba, Dahab, and Sharm el-Sheikh city,” said Hussein Mohamed, supervisor of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities offices, in South Sinai province.

“The province, which accounts for 32 percent of Egypt's total tourism bookings, used to be a popular tourist destination for Israelis, but since the conflict began, all flights from Israel to the area have been halted,” he noted.

Mohamed noted that, once Egypt restored its reputation as a safe tourist destination, European cancellations would decrease. In addition, Egypt seeks to lure tourists from the Gulf states, who prefer to spend their vacations in Türkiye, he added.

Abdullah Bastawy, manager of a hotel in Taba, a town located in Egypt's busy border crossing with neighbouring Israeli city, Eilat, said, Israeli tourists constituted 70 percent of their occupancy rate before the conflict, but many reservations, including from Israelis, were cancelled following the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The tourism industry is a key source of foreign currency for Egypt. According to data released by the Central Bank of Egypt, on Oct 5, the country's tourism revenue hit a record high of 13.6 billion U.S. dollars in the fiscal year 2022-2023, which ended in June, up by about 27 percent from 10.7 billion dollars in the previous year.– NNN-MENA