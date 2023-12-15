111 Palestinians Killed By Israeli Army In Gaza, Yesterday Alone: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 15 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 111 Palestinians were killed and dozens of others wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip yesterday, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that, 75 injured people and the bodies of 43 victims were transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood in the city centre of Gaza killed 26 Palestinians, it added.

Israeli raids on four houses in the city of Rafah, which is located far south of the Gaza Strip, resulted in the deaths of 42 Palestinians, according to the ministry.

In a separate press statement, the ministry said, the Israeli army continued its raid on Kamal Odwan Hospital, in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, and arrested the hospital director and about 70 other medical staff.

According to the ministry, 65 patients, many of whom require intensive care, and 45 medical staff are still in the hospital.

Intense ground fighting continued between the Israeli army and armed Palestinian groups, especially in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, a Palestinian security source said.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza has exceeded 18,600, since the eruption of the Hamas-Israel conflict on Oct 7.NNN-WAFA

