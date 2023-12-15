Emergency Department Information System Market Size Hit To USD 3.02 Billion By 2030, At 15.1% CAGR.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Emergency Department Information System Market

Transforming Emergency Care: Advancements in the Emergency Department Information System Market

Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Emergency Department Information System Market is expected to grow at 15.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 3.02 Billion by 2030 from USD 1.13 Billion in 2023.

The latest report provides information about the Global Emergency Department Information System market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The Emergency Department Information System Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to Emergency Department Information System Market.

Due to the evolving lifestyle of individuals, hospitals are experiencing a growing demand for the emergency department information system (EDIS) market. These systems need to be well-researched, effectively managed, and capable of coordinating with clinical needs. EDIS software serves to track and document patient records in the emergency department, facilitating electronic data management. The EDIS market aims to enhance the efficiency of emergency department operations by ensuring seamless functioning, smooth interfacing, and proper integration of new information systems. It is a collaborative initiative that focuses on maintaining workflow and collecting specific data essential for emergency care. Both developing and developed economies are prioritizing the advancement of their healthcare systems by allocating budgetary resources and investing in research and development activities.

Significant Players Covered in the Emergency Department Information System Market Report:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Computer Sciences Corporation, EPOWERdoc, McKesson Corporation, MEDHOST, Inc., MEDITECH, Siemens AG, T-Systems, and Wellsoft Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Emergency Department Information System Market Report

Emergency Department Information System Market by Software Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Enterprise Solutions

Best of Breed Solutions

Emergency Department Information System Market by Delivery Mode, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

On-Premise EDIS

Software as a Service

Emergency Department Information System Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Computerized Physician Order Entry

Patient Tracking & Triage

Clinical Documentation

E Prescribing

Resource Tracking and Management

Other Applications

Emergency Department Information System Market by End User, c, (USD Billion)

Small Hospitals

Medium Hospitals

Large Hospitals

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

May 18, 2023: Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), Elligo Health Research®, and Freenome collaborated to enable a clinical trial through the Learning Health Network to help advance early cancer detection.

March 6, 2023: Cerner Launched Cerner RevElate Patient Accounting.

Regional Analysis of the Emergency Department Information System Market:

In terms of revenue, North America dominated the emergency department information system market in 2023 with a 37% share. Due to the widespread use of emergency department information systems in nations like the United States and Canada, North America is one of the largest markets. The COVID-19 pandemic increased emergency room use of healthcare IT services throughout the region. Due to the outbreak, linked patient records, accurate patient data, cybersecurity, and interoperability were given priority, which increased the demand for mHealth technologies and electronic medical records to become a reality in the healthcare industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EDIS stands as a beacon of innovation in the realm of emergency healthcare, revolutionizing information management and enhancing patient care. As technology continues to advance, EDIS will remain instrumental in reshaping how emergency healthcare providers respond to and manage critical situations. The journey of EDIS unfolds with boundless possibilities, ushering in a future where information is a powerful tool in the hands of healthcare professionals, ensuring timely and effective care in emergency healthcare settings.

