E-Prescribing Market To Surpass USD 9.50 Billion By 2030 , At A 22.7 % CAGR From 2023 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

E-Prescribing Market

The E-prescribing market is expected to grow at 22.7 % CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 9.50 billion by 2030.

- Exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the E-Prescribing Market .

Global E-Prescribing Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the E-Prescribing Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

The E-Prescribing Market involves the electronic prescribing of medications through digital systems and software in healthcare settings. E-prescribing aims to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and safety of the medication prescribing process by eliminating paper-based prescriptions and enabling electronic communication between healthcare providers and pharmacies.

Get Sample PDF of E-Prescribing Market (TOC):

#request-a-sample

E-Prescribing Market Top Key Players:

The E-prescribing market key players includes Cerner Corporation (Oracle), Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, DrFirst, Athenahealth, NXGN Management, LLC, McKesson Corporation, Surescripts, Change Healthcare, Practice Fusion, Inc., Networking Technology, Inc. (RXNT).

Industry Developments:

01 February 2023: The province of Nova Scotia, in collaboration with Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and IWK Health (IWK), announced a new 10-year agreement has been signed with Oracle Cerner to implement an integrated electronic care record across the province for the more than one million Nova Scotians.

May 24, 2023: ChristianaCare, a Cerner client since 1989, is piloting an innovative tool called Moxi, a collaborative robot - or“cobot” made by Diligent - that can assist inside the hospital by making deliveries and performing other non-clinical tasks so that nurses and other clinical staff can spend more time focused on what they do best-caring for patients.

Regional Share Analysis:

The E-prescribing market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Throughout the forecast period, North America is anticipated to lead the market as a whole. Due to of government initiatives and incentive programmes to promote E prescription solutions, as well as a rising demand for these products in the US, the US has the greatest market share in North America. For instance, all restricted medicines covered by Medicare Part D by January 2021 must be prescribed electronically under the Support for Patients and Communities Act, which was passed by the US Congress in 2018.

With a focus on streamlining entire operations and guaranteeing patient safety, numerous healthcare organisations in Asia Pacific are aggressively turning digital at the moment. China, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and India are the principal nations in the region that are aggressively implementing E prescription solutions. The region's target market is expected to grow over the next few years as a result of government initiatives to adopt EMR solutions, a large number of COVID-19 patients, an ageing population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, high healthcare spending, and rising consumer purchasing power.

Buy Now Full Report :

Key Market Segments: E-Prescribing Market

E-Prescribing Market By Product, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

Solutions

Services

E-Prescribing Market By Delivery Mode, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

Web/Cloud Based

On Premise

E-Prescribing Market By End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion).

Hospitals

Office Based Physicians

Pharmacy

Browse Full Premium Report:

Strategic points covered in the E-Prescribing Market catalogue:

Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope global E-Prescribing Market (2023-2029) .

Exclusive Summary – Basic information on the global E-Prescribing Market.

The changing impact on market dynamics - global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

Introduction global E-Prescribing Market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five force, the supply / value chain, PESTEL analysis, market entropy, patent / trademark analysis.

Show 2017-2023 by type, end user and region/country.

Assess the leading manufacturers of the global E-Prescribing Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix and company profile.

Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2023-2029).

... To be continued

Global E-Prescribing Market : Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global E-Prescribing Market.

Frequently Asked Questions Section

How big is the global E-Prescribing Market?

What is the demand of the global E-Prescribing Market?

What is the year over year growth of the global E-Prescribing Market?

What is the production and production value of the global E-Prescribing Market?

Who are the key producers in the global E-Prescribing Market?

What are the growth factors driving the market demand?

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global E-Prescribing Market Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global E-Prescribing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global E-Prescribing Market Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global E-Prescribing Market Size Forecast (2023-2029).

Continue...

How you may use our products:

Correctly Positioning New Products

Market Entry Strategies

Business Expansion Strategies

Consumer Insights

Understanding Competition Scenario

Product & Brand Management

Channel & Customer Management

Identifying Appropriate Advertising Appeals

Related Reports:

Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market By type (Titanium, Stainless Steel, cobalt-Chromium, Other metals), by application (Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Dental, Craniomaxillofacial and Neurological) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028

Catheters Market by Product Type [Cardiovascular Catheters (Angiography catheters, IVUS/OCT catheters, Guiding catheters), Urological Catheters (Urinary Catheters), Indwelling/Foley Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, External Catheters (Dialysis Catheters), Hemodialysis catheters, Peritoneal dialysis catheters, Intravenous Catheters, Peripherally inserted central catheters, Non-tunneled central catheters, Skin-tunneled central catheters, Implantable ports, Neurovascular Catheters, Specialty Catheters, End-user [(Hospital & clinics, Specialty centers, Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)], and by Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2019 to 2028

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market by product (Glucose Monitoring Products, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products), by platform (Lateral Flow Assays, Dipsticks), by mode of purchase (Prescription-based Products, OTC Products), by end user (Clinical Laboratories and Outpatient, Healthcare & Ambulatory Care Settings) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market is Segmented by Service (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), Cloud deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), Application (Clinical information system, non-clinical information system), End users (Healthcare providers, Healthcare payers) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2023 to 2029

Surgical Robots Market by Product & Service (Instruments & Accessories, Systems, Service), by Application (Urological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Center) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact us

for your special interest research needs at ... and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.



Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

...

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn