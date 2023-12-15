Oncology Nutrition Market Is Anticipated To Grow At 7.14 % CAGR From 2023 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oncology Nutrition

The oncology nutrition market is expected to grow at 7.14 % CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 2.25 billion by 2029 .

Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Oncology Nutrition Market.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market Size, Status, and Forecast for the 2023-2029. In-depth research has been compiled to provide the most up-to-date information on key aspects of the worldwide market. This research report covers major aspects of the Oncology Nutrition Market including drivers, restraints, historical and current trends, regulatory scenarios, and technological advancements. The information provided under this section covers the financial revenue of all the major competitors with the addition of product benchmarking, key developments, major region expansion status, and SWOT analysis of any 3 to 5 top market players Furthermore, the microeconomic and macroeconomic factor that affects the market growth is also studied in order to invest in the market. The analysis of all such factors provides a better understanding of the market to achieve the greatest return in terms of revenue.

The Oncology Nutrition Market involves the development, production, and distribution of nutritional products and services tailored to meet the specific dietary needs of individuals undergoing cancer treatment. Cancer patients often experience unique nutritional challenges, including weight loss, malnutrition, and changes in appetite, which can impact their overall well-being and treatment outcomes. The market focuses on providing specialized nutrition to support cancer patients during their journey.

Oncology Nutrition Market Top Key Players:

The oncology nutrition market key players include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hansen Medical, Nestle S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Danone, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, FMC Corporation, BioSig Technologies, Inc., and Auris Health, Inc.,

Industry Developments:

February 16, 2023 : Fresenius Kabi, a global health care company that specializes in pharmaceuticals, medical technologies, and nutrition products for critical and chronic conditions, announced today the launch of its pegfilgrastim biosimilar, Stimufend® (pegfilgrastim-fpgk), in the United States (U.S.). Stimufend® was approved by the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2022 for use in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.

October 21, 2021 : Danone Communities, the impact investment fund and social business incubator for low-income populations, announced a new investment in the social business Lucky Iron Fish Enterprise (LIFe) in Canada. With more than 10 million people positively impacted around the world, Danone Communities strengthens its fight against malnutrition for all, thus contributing to the UN's 2nd Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

Regional Share Analysis:

The oncology nutrition market by region includes North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

The North American market for oncology nutrition is highly developed and among the largest worldwide, led by the United States, with Canada following closely. Factors that fuel the market include the region's high cancer prevalence, growing awareness about the importance of nutrition in cancer care, and substantial investments in research and development. The need for personalized nutrition solutions is also increasing, as patients seek tailored treatment options. This trend is expected to drive market expansion, as companies develop customized oncology nutrition products and services catering to the unique needs of individual patients.

The European oncology nutrition market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of cancer in the region and the growing awareness of the importance of nutrition in cancer treatment. Some of the key players in this market include Nestle S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Key Market Segments: Oncology Nutrition Market

Oncology Nutrition Market By Cancer Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers

Liver Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Oncology Nutrition Market By Nutrition, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Oncology Nutrition Market By Formula, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Standard

Elemental

Specialized

Oncology Nutrition Market By End user, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Hospitals

Home care

Others

Other End users

Global Oncology Nutrition Market : Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted by our company is the integration of primary research, secondary research, and expertise reviews. Secondary research is performed by considering the sources such as company annual reports, research papers, and press releases concerning the industry. Other sources involve industry magazines, trade journals, associations; the government authorized information in order to incorporate the most reliable data to showcase the opportunities for the business expansion in Global Oncology Nutrition Market.

