AUSTRALIAN WINNERS ANNOUNCED: Australian Wines Dominate The 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge With 6 Trophies & 54 Medals

Australia's 6 Trophies & 7 Runner-Up Double Gold winning wines from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge

Top 3 wines from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge. Left to Right - Giant Steps Fatal Shore Pinot Noir 2022 (Red Wine of Show - Aus); Pirie Late Disgorged Sparkling 2011 (Wine of Show - Aus) & Lake Chalice Wines Plume Chardonnay 2020 (White wine of Show - NZL)

The Trophy Winners for 2023 - Global Fine Wine Challenge. Left to Right - Jane Skilton MW (NZL), Anthony Mueller (USA), Toni Paterson MW, Ross Anderson (Director), Ash Reynolds (Drinkme Digital) & Huon Hooke (AUS)

The Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 results show a dominant performance for Australian wines with 60 medals and Nation of Show against the best of the new world

- Toni Paterson MWSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Full results from the Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 have been released, with Australian wines delivering yet another dominant performance, securing Red Wine of Show, Wine of Show and Nation of Show against some of the best wines the new world has to offer. Australia once again showed its strength in the Sparkling class with 6 medals, Chardonnay class with 5 medals, Pinot Noir class with 7 medals, Shiraz/Syrah class with 5 medals, Cabernet Sauvignon class with 6 medals and Other Reds Medium Bodied class with 7 medals.Judging took place over four days in Sydney in mid November, where Trophy, Double Gold and Gold medal-winning wines were selected from the 600 entries. On the final day, White Wine of Show, Red Wine of Show and Wine of Show were awarded from the 19 Class winners.Only 19 wines were awarded a prestigious Trophy medal. There were also 22 Runner-Up Double Gold, 68 Double Gold and 122 Gold medals awarded in total, making up 38% of the total wines tasted.Australia, under Huon Hooke's ongoing nominations and guidance secured 6 Trophies, 7 Runner-up Double Golds, 18 Double Golds and 29 Golds for a total of 60 medals.Trophies were awarded to Collector Wines Shoreline Rosé Sangiovese 2022, Domaine Naturaliste Morus Cabernet Sauvignon 2019, St Hugo Barossa Shiraz 2020 & Yalumba The Caley Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz 2018. Giant Steps Fatal Shore Pinot Noir 2022 took out the Pinot Noir Trophy as well as Red Wine of Show, whilst Pirie Late Disgorged Sparkling 2011 took out the Sparkling Trophy as well as Wine of Show. This is the second time in consecutive years that a Tasmanian Sparkling Wine has won Wine of Show.Runner-Up Double Gold medals were awarded to:. HEWITSON Baby Bush Mourvedre 2021. Leconfield Coonawarra Merlot 2021. Quealy Feri Maris Pinot Grigio 2023. Stella Bella Wines Luminosa Chardonnay 2022. The Lane Vineyard Gathering Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2022. The Lane Vineyard Provenance Tempranillo 2022. Yalumba The Signature Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz 2019Australia's Double Gold medals include:. House of Arras EJ Carr Late Disgorged Sparkling 2008. Bream Creek Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir 2021. Collector Wines Reserve Shiraz 2019. De Bortoli Wines Noble One Botrytis Sémillon 2020. Domaine Chandon Australia Vintage Blanc de Blancs Sparkling Chardonnay 2017. Evans & Tate Redbrook Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2018. Gaffy & Neal Merricks North Chardonnay 2022. Gatt Wines High Eden Riesling 2017. Giant Steps Applejack Vineyard Pinot Noir 2022. Hahndorf Hill Gru Gruner Veltliner 2023. Mount Pleasant Wines Cellar Aged Single Vineyard Lovedale Semillon 2018. Pipers Brook Vineyard Rosé Pinot Noir 2022. Xanadu Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2020. Singlefile Wines Great Southern Malbec 2022. St Hugo DR3 Cabernet Sauvignon 2021. The Lane Vineyard Provenance Cabernet Franc 2022. Tolpuddle Vineyard Pinot Noir 2022. Tyrrell's Vineyards Pty Ltd Vat 1 Semillon 2017A full listing of Australia's 29 Gold Medal winners and all of the results from the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge can be downloaded from the website at globalfine .“Every wine that was awarded a gold or double gold medal was truly worthy of recognition and there were some absolutely stellar bottles. Which makes the success of the trophy winners even more special.” Jane Skilton MW“The show is a fascinating snapshot of new-world winemaking. The elevation in quality shows that the winemaking and vineyard teams certainly don't rest on their laurels and continue the pursuit of excellence across the spectrum of styles. The 2023 sparkling class was probably the finest line-up of 'New World' fizz ever assembled! The quality has elevated to a new level and was simply outstanding.” Toni Paterson MW“There are few wine competitions in the world that celebrate the best of the best. The winners of the Global Fine Wine Challenge were outstanding wines and beautiful examples of their kind.” Andrew Caillard MWEstablished in 2003, the Global Fine Wine Challenge (GFWC), formerly Six Nations Wine Challenge is the New World's unique wine competition. Unlike other global wine competitions, participation is by invitation only. Wines are selected and invited to represent their respective nations, like the Olympics by leading international wine critics including Christopher Waters (Canada), Michael Fridjhon (South Africa), Huon Hooke (Australia), Jane Skilton MW (New Zealand), Anthony Mueller and Virginie Boone (USA). Entries are capped at 120 entries per country, and wines are judged across 22 classes. The 2023 Challenge was judged blind by Toni Paterson MW, Jane Skilton MW, Huon Hooke & Anthony Mueller. The GFWC is trusted internationally for its unique and rigorous judging process.Visit globalfine for a full list of winners.

