US Girding Up For Cyberattacks Against Satellites

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This month, the US Space Force participated in a training exercise to refine its defensive and offensive skills using the Moonlighter imaging satellite.

The Space Force says Moonlighter is the world's first and only hacking sandbox in space, previously featured in Space Systems Command's Hack-a-Sat 4 competition. The source notes that the primary objective of the Moonlighter exercise was to enhance the US Space Force's defensive cyber operations capabilities, aligning with evolving threats in the space-cyber domain.

The source says the exercise adopted a“Purple Team” approach, where offensive (Red Team) and defensive (Blue Team) forces collaborated to create a learning environment that encouraged growth and adaptability.

As for the participating units, the source says that the 527th Space Aggressor Squadron Cyber Flight took on the role of the Red Team, probing the Moonlighter satellite's defenses and providing a realistic testing environment for the Blue Team.

It notes that the Blue Team, comprising units such as the 62nd Cyberspace Squadron (CYS), 64th CYS, 65th CYS, 68th CYS, 663rd CYS, 664th CYS, and Delta 6, Det 1, worked to protect the Moonlighter satellite, developing and deploying strategies to defend against cyberattacks and safeguard the satellite's critical functions.

Military importance of satellites

Space-based assets such as satellites play an increasing role in enabling military operations. Satellites have become critical command and control nodes, bringing several cyber vulnerabilities.

In a September article for Forbes, Duncan Greatwood notes that space is rapidly evolving, with military, civilian, and critical infrastructure sectors experiencing physical and digital transformation.