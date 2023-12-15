Danish Security Forces Arrest 3 In Anti-Terror Operation

(MENAFN- IANS) Copenhagen, Dec 15 (IANS) Three people were arrested on terrorism charges during a major coordinated operation by the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) and police.

PET Commander Flemming Drejer said at a press conference that the security forces "carried out an action with the aim to arrest three people and carry out a series of searches across the country involving five police districts", reports Xinhua news agency

"The three people will be charged with a terrorist offence," he added.

Drejer said no further details could be given due to "the sensitivity of the case".

However, he confirmed that action had also been taken against an individual in the Netherlands on the same day.

"It is an investigation of a network," he explained, linking the case to the gang environment, and the outlawed group Loyal To Familia.

"It is safe and secure to live in Copenhagen, and it will also be so after today," Peter Dahl, Deputy Commander at Copenhagen Police, said at the press conference.

There is an increased police presence on the streets of the Danish capital for added security during the Christmas season, he noted.

