Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Top Growing Companies, Demand, And Sales Growth 2023-2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Speech Recognition, Text-To-Speech, Voice Recognition), By Service (Customer service, Marketing assistant), By End Use (SMBs, Large Enterprises, Individual Users), By Application (Automotive, BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Education), and Geography Forecast till 2030

The global"Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size" is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2030.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS



May 2019:AI-powered voice interaction, new intelligent personal assistant of nuance automotive mobility assistant is coming up BMW's personal assistant, powering a multitude of features that are core to the in-car experience such as customizable wake-up word, voice-powered interaction, smart, voice-activated car manual among other. October 2017:CSS Corp's Yodaa, a virtual assistant platform enabling voice and text interactions for client administration, is one of the lab's latest advancement. its s a start to finish arrangement with broad information ingestion, analytics and reporting capabilities. it is of AI capacities and progressed measurable models that drive client lifecycle management to understand customers'' purpose, issues and proactively hit the objective with the correct proposals and remediation.

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

TheIntelligent Virtual Assistant Market research report offers a complete assessment of the industry. The projections included in the report have been determined utilizing demonstrated research philosophies and presumptions.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Segments:

By Technology



Speech Recognition

Text-To-Speech Voice Recognition

By Service



Customer service Marketing assistant

By End Use



SMBs

Large Enterprises Individual Users

By Application



Automotive

BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecom

Healthcare Education

Top SmartIntelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size Manufacturers covered in the Market Report include:



Nuance Communications Inc.,

Oracle Corporation,

Apple Inc.,

Microsoft,

eGain Corporation,

Amazon,

Verint,

IBM Corporation,

Google Inc.,

MedRespond,

CSS Corp.,

Clara Labs,

Artificial Solutions True Image Interactive Inc.

