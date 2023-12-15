Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market By Size, Trend &Amp; New Technology Till 2023-2030

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

This report studies the Vitamin B1 market, which a vitamin found in food and used as a dietary supplement. As a supplement, it is used to treat and prevent thiamine deficiency and disorders that result from it, including beriberi, Korsakoff's syndrome, and Korsakoff's psychosis. Other uses include maple syrup urine disease and Leigh's disease. It is taken by mouth or by injection. It is also widely used in feed industry as a supplement.

The global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) market was valued at USD 719 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 998.3 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7 percent during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Netherlands-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) key players include Huazhong Pharma, Zhejiang Tianxin, Brother Enterprises, DSM, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 95 percent. China is the largest market, with a share about 90 percent, followed by Europe, with a share about 10 percent. In terms of product, Thiamine Nitrate Type is the largest segment, with a share about 70 percent. And in terms of application, the largest application is Pharmaceutical, Supplement and Cosmetics, followed by Feed Additive, Food Additive.

Top Manufactures Listed in Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Report: -



DSM

BASF

Huazhong Pharmaceutical

Brother Enterprises

Tianxin Pharmaceutical

Tianjin Golden World Group Xinfa Pharmaceutical

Based on TYPE, the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market from 2023 to 2028 is primarily split into:



Food Grade Vitamin B1

Feed Grade Vitamin B1 Pharmaceutical Grade Vitamin B1

Based on Applications, the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market from 2023 to 2028 covers:



Food Industry Pharmaceuticals Industry

COVID-19 AND RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR INFLUENCE ANALYSIS:

COVID-19 can have an impact on the world economy have been by directly altering market dynamics, by breaking the market supply chain, and by having an economic impact on businesses and financial markets. According to our researchers, who are keeping an eye on the situation around the world, the market will create profitable opportunities for producers after the COVID-19 crisis. The purpose of the report is to further illustrate how the current situation decline in the economy, and COVID-19's effects on the entire industry.

Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Regional Analysis:



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India Other Regions

Overview of the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) market

The forecasted market size data of the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) market

Market trends in the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) market

Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

Market drivers and challenges in the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) market Current and forecasted market size data for the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) market based on regions

Core Chapters on Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction and Executive Summary

This chapter provides an overview of the report, including its scope, and presents an executive summary of the different market segments. It includes information on the market size, future development potential, and other key insights. The chapter offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its anticipated evolution in the short, mid, and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape and Development Plans

In this chapter, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) manufacturers is provided. It covers aspects such as pricing, sales and revenue market share, latest development plans, as well as merger and acquisition information. The chapter aims to offer insights into the strategies and activities of key players in the market.

Chapter 3: Sales and Revenue Analysis by Region and Country

This chapter focuses on sales and revenue analysis of Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) at both regional and country levels. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries. Furthermore, it introduces the market development, future prospects, market space, and size of Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) in each country worldwide.

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation Analysis by Type

It presents an in-depth analysis of various market segments based on type. It includes the market size and development potential of each segment, enabling readers to identify untapped opportunities in different segments of the market.

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis by Application

This chapter delves into the analysis of different market segments based on application. It provides insights into the market size and development potential of each segment, aiding readers in identifying lucrative opportunities in various downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Company Profiles

Ii offers detailed profiles of key players in the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) market. It includes information on the companies' product sales, revenue, pricing, gross margin, product portfolio, recent developments, and more. This chapter serves to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market's key players and their positioning.

Chapter 7: Industrial Chain Analysis

This chapter provides an analysis of the industrial chain in the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) market, covering both the upstream and downstream aspects of the industry. It offers insights into the interdependencies and relationships between different stakeholders in the value chain.

Chapter 8: Market Dynamics and Industry Analysis

focuses on the market dynamics and the latest developments in the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) market. It explores the driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry. Additionally, it analyses the relevant policies that impact the industry.

Chapter 9: Key Findings and Conclusion

summarizes the main points and conclusions of the report. It provides a concise overview of the key insights and takeaways from the analysis conducted throughout the preceding chapters, offering a comprehensive understanding of the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) market.

Detailed TOC of Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Segment by Type

1.3 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Segment by Application

1.4 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2028)

2 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Size by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2028

2.2 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Scenario by Region (2018-2023)

2.3 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2024-2028)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts and Figures

3 Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Players by Sales (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Top Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Players by Revenue (2018-2023)

3.3 Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) and (based on the Revenue in Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market as of 2022)

3.4 Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Average Price by Company (2018-2023)

3.5 Manufacturers Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Historic Market Review by Type (2018-2023)

4.2 Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2024-2028)

5 Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Historic Market Review by Application (2018-2023)

5.2 Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2024-2028)

6 United States Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Facts and Figures

6.1 United States Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales by Company

6.2 United States Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales Breakdown by Type

6.3 United States Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales Breakdown by Application

7 Europe Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Facts and Figures

7.1 Europe Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales by Company

7.2 Europe Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales Breakdown by Type

7.3 Europe Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales Breakdown by Application

8 China Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Facts and Figures

8.1 China Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales by Company

8.2 China Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales Breakdown by Type

8.3 China Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales Breakdown by Application

9 Japan Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Facts and Figures

9.1 Japan Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales by Company

9.2 Japan Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales Breakdown by Type

9.3 Japan Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales Breakdown by Application

10 Southeast Asia Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Facts and Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales by Company

10.2 Southeast Asia Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales Breakdown by Type

10.3 Southeast Asia Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales Breakdown by Application

11 India Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Facts and Figures

11.1 India Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales by Company

11.2 India Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales Breakdown by Type

1.3 India Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Sales Breakdown by Application

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Business

13 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market

13.4 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Distributors List

14.3 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Industry Trends

15.2 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Drivers

15.3 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Challenges

15.4 Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

Continued...

