Global PBT Resin Market (2023-2030) Development Status By Key Players Analysis

PBT Resin Market Snapshot

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, Mechanical Equipment and precision instruments industries. Compared to PET (polyethylene terephthalate), PBT has slightly lower strength and rigidity, slightly better impact resistance, and a slightly lower glass transition temperature.

In this report, the volume of PBT is calculated by PBT neat resin, excluding PBT modified resin and PBT Compounds.

The global PBT Resin market was valued at USD 4162.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 5382 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.7 percent during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

PBT is present in everyday life and is common in electrical, electronic and automotive components. PBT resin and PBT compound are the two types of products that are used in various applications. PBT resin is used to make PBT fiber as well as electronic parts, electrical parts, and auto parts. TV set accessories, motor cover sand motor brushes are some examples of the use of PBT compound.

The global PBT market is led by Asia Pacific, accounting for 59 percent global PBT production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market, account for 20 percent. At present, the top 3 manufacturers of PBT are Changchun, BASF and Sabic, with about 33 percent market shares. PBT downstream is wide and recently PBT has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, electrical and electronic and consumer goods applications. Globally, the PBT market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive applications. Automotive accounts for nearly 44 percent of total downstream consumption of PBT.

Changchun

BASF

Sabic

DuBay Polymer

Ticona

Dow

Kanghui

Mitsubishi

HNEC

WinTech

Toray

BlueStar

Yizheng (Sinopec)

Blueridge

Shinkong

DSM

Sipchem

Nan Ya Heshili

Outline of PBT Resin Market Report:

The PBT Resin market study includes profiles of the competitive environment, major competitors, and their relative market shares for a deeper knowledge of the industry. New product developments and technology trends are also covered in the report.

The purpose of this report is to offer a detailed overview of the worldwide market for PBT Resin utilizing both quantitative and qualitative analysis. This report aims to assist readers in developing business strategies and evaluating their position in the market by providing a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape. The report intends to provide the necessary information to make informed decisions about PBT Resin in the market.

The report will provide data on revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the various segments, by company, by type, by application, and by regions, to assist PBT Resin manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market.

PBT Resin Market Report Scope:

PBT Resin market give both quantitative and qualitative analysis. This report aims to give readers a thorough overview of the global market for PBT Resin. It will also help readers analyse their position in the market atpresent-day, develop business/growth strategies, and evaluate the competitive environment.

With historical and projected data for the years 2018 to 2029, the PBT Resin market size, projections, and forecasts are given in terms of sales volume and revenue, using 2022 as the base year. The PBT Resin market is segmented in-depth by this report. Additionally, involved are regional market sizes regarding by type, application, and players.

Based on TYPE, the PBT Resin Market from 2023 to 2028 is primarily split into:



Injection Grade PBT Extrusion Grade PBT

Based on Applications, the PBT Resin Market from 2023 to 2028 covers:



Electrical and Electronics

Automobile Industry

Mechanical Equipment Other Products

COVID-19 AND RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR INFLUENCE ANALYSIS:

COVID-19 can have an impact on the world economy have been by directly altering market dynamics, by breaking the market supply chain, and by having an economic impact on businesses and financial markets. According to our researchers, who are keeping an eye on the situation around the world, the market will create profitable opportunities for producers after the COVID-19 crisis. The purpose of the report is to further illustrate how the current situation decline in the economy, and COVID-19's effects on the entire industry.

PBT Resin Market Regional Analysis:



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India Other Regions

What is covered in the report?



Overview of the PBT Resin market

The forecasted market size data of the PBT Resin market

Market trends in the PBT Resin market

Analysis of company profiles of the major players operating in the market

Market drivers and challenges in the PBT Resin market Current and forecasted market size data for the PBT Resin market based on regions

Core Chapters on PBT Resin Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction and Executive Summary

This chapter provides an overview of the report, including its scope, and presents an executive summary of the different market segments. It includes information on the market size, future development potential, and other key insights. The chapter offers a high-level view of the current state of the market and its anticipated evolution in the short, mid, and long term.

Chapter 2: Competitive Landscape and Development Plans

In this chapter, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of PBT Resin manufacturers is provided. It covers aspects such as pricing, sales and revenue market share, latest development plans, as well as merger and acquisition information. The chapter aims to offer insights into the strategies and activities of key players in the market.

Chapter 3: Sales and Revenue Analysis by Region and Country

This chapter focuses on sales and revenue analysis of PBT Resin at both regional and country levels. It provides a quantitative analysis of the market size and development potential of each region and its main countries. Furthermore, it introduces the market development, future prospects, market space, and size of PBT Resin in each country worldwide.

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation Analysis by Type

It presents an in-depth analysis of various market segments based on type. It includes the market size and development potential of each segment, enabling readers to identify untapped opportunities in different segments of the market.

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis by Application

This chapter delves into the analysis of different market segments based on application. It provides insights into the market size and development potential of each segment, aiding readers in identifying lucrative opportunities in various downstream markets.

Chapter 6: Company Profiles

Ii offers detailed profiles of key players in the PBT Resin market. It includes information on the companies' product sales, revenue, pricing, gross margin, product portfolio, recent developments, and more. This chapter serves to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market's key players and their positioning.

Chapter 7: Industrial Chain Analysis

This chapter provides an analysis of the industrial chain in the PBT Resin market, covering both the upstream and downstream aspects of the industry. It offers insights into the interdependencies and relationships between different stakeholders in the value chain.

Chapter 8: Market Dynamics and Industry Analysis

focuses on the market dynamics and the latest developments in the PBT Resin market. It explores the driving factors, restrictive factors, challenges, and risks faced by manufacturers in the industry. Additionally, it analyses the relevant policies that impact the industry.

Chapter 9: Key Findings and Conclusion

summarizes the main points and conclusions of the report. It provides a concise overview of the key insights and takeaways from the analysis conducted throughout the preceding chapters, offering a comprehensive understanding of the PBT Resin market.

Detailed TOC of PBT Resin Market:

