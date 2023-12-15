Global Brain Computer Interface Market (2023-2030) Development Status By Key Players Analysis

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

Brain Computer Interface Market Snapshot

A brain computer interface (BCI) is a revolutionary system that facilitates a direct communication pathway between a functional brain and peripheral electronic devices that are used to calibrate the movement in physically challenged individuals. A brain computer interface system records the brain signal from the surface of the cortex, through signaling devices implanted within the brain or from the sensors placed over the scalp.

Highlights

The global Brain Computer Interface market was valued at USD 228.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 460.1 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 12.4 percent during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

These signals are then transmitted to the connected peripheral device that enables the operator to perform numerous tasks. With the help of a brain computer interface system, the paralyzed and handicapped individuals can overcome their physical challenges and perform various day-to-day tasks. The primary function of a brain computer interface device is to intercept the electrical signals that pass between the neurons and transmit them to an external device. Brain computer interface (BCI) is also referred to as a brain machine interface (BMI), direct neural interface (DNI), or mind machine interface (MMI).

Numerous technological developments in the field of computation, human sensing, along with the application of brain computer interface technology for entertainment, gaming, communication, and control, are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the brain computer interface market size. Intensive research carried out to develop a cure for paralyzing brain disorders and injuries is likely to boost the brain computer interface market. However, the ethical problem faced during the research, i.e. use of brain computer interface on patients whose informed consent cannot be obtained, can act as a restraint for the brain computer interface industry.

Top Manufactures Listed in Brain Computer Interface Market Report:



Nihon Kohden Corporation

Mind Solutions

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Quantum Applied Science and Research

Cadwell Laboratories

OpenBCI

Cortech Solutions

NeuroSky

Emotiv Guger Technologies OEG

Based on TYPE, the Brain Computer Interface Market from 2023 to 2028 is primarily split into:



Invasive

Non-invasive Partially invasive

Based on Applications, the Brain Computer Interface Market from 2023 to 2028 covers:



Healthcare

Communication and control

Entertainment and gaming

Smart home control Others

Brain Computer Interface Market Regional Analysis:



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India Other Regions

