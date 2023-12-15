Global Pipeline Joint Market By [2023-2030] With Size And Business Revenue

(MENAFN- The Express Wire) -

Pipe joint is the occupation of installing or repairing piping or tubing systems that convey liquid, gas, and occasionally solid materials. This work involves selecting and preparing pipe or tubing, joining it together by various means, and the location and repair of leaks.

Pipe joint work is done in many different settings: HVAC, manufacturing, hydraulics, refineries, nuclear-powered Super carriers and Fast Attack Submarines computer chip fab plants, power plant construction and other steam systems.

The global Pipeline Joint market was valued at USD 10400 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 12070 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 2.1 percent during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global Pipe Joints key players include Victaulic, LESSO, Mueller Water Products, Mueller Industries, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 15 percent.

Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 40 percent, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 55 percent.

In terms of product, Plastic Pipe Joints is the largest segment, with a share over 66 percent. And in terms of application, the largest application is Construction Industry, followed by Petrochemical Industry, Electronic and Electrical Industry, Water Treatment Industry, etc.

Victaulic

LESSO

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Industries

Hitachi Metals

Uponor

McWane

Pipelife

Zhejiang Hailiang

Yonggao

Kangtai Pape

RWC

Asahi Yukizai

Rehau

Charlotte Pipe

Pennsylvania Machine

JFE Steel

Kazanorgsintez

Jain Irrigation Systems

Prince Pipes and Fittings Uni-Joint

Metal Pipe Joints

Plastic Pipe Joints Others

Construction Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Electronic and Electrical Industry

Water Treatment Industry Others

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India Other Regions

