Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 7 December 2023 to 13 December 2023
On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 December 2023 to 13 December 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 459 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 7 December 2023 to 13 December 2023:
|
| Repurchase of shares
| Date
| Market
| Number of Shares
| Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
| 7 December 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 9 000
| 42.77
| 43.22
| 41.90
| 384 930
|
| MTF CBOE
| 917
| 42.81
| 43.06
| 42.34
| 39 257
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 8 December 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 9 924
| 43.41
| 43.62
| 43.00
| 430 801
|
| MTF CBOE
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 11 December 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 000
| 43.59
| 43.78
| 43.38
| 435 900
|
| MTF CBOE
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 12 December 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 9 618
| 43.63
| 43.84
| 43.32
| 419 633
|
| MTF CBOE
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| 13 December 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 000
| 43.59
| 43.94
| 43.36
| 435 900
|
| MTF CBOE
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Turquoise
|
|
|
|
|
|
| MTF Aquis
|
|
|
|
|
| Total
|
| 49 459
| 43.40
| 43.94
| 41.90
| 2 146 421
On 13 December 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 267 805 own shares, or 5.85% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
p231215E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program
MENAFN15122023004107003653ID1107601411
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.