Brandomtm Launches Market-Ready Audit For Growth-Minded Founders And Entrepreneurs

- Kim CastleLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BrandomTM Launches their Market-Ready Audit for experienced, growth-minded founders and entrepreneurs to gauge their readiness to grow or scale their businesses with marketing in the current chaotic, hard-to-master marketing today.According to GEM Global Entrepreneurship Monitor 2023, 15 million Americans are working full-time on their own businesses and a majority of these business owners have distrust for marketing due to past poor results.Knowing that marketing is the lifeblood of every business, BrandomTM has created their Market-Ready Audit for entrepreneurs to evaluate and know for certain if they are ready to enter the market successfully. The Market-Ready Audit provides a thorough insight into a business's brand and marketing strategy. After the Market-Ready Audit is completed, the founder or entrepreneur can learn if they are ready to enter the market with marketing. If they are not ready, they receive guidance on what they need to focus on for their market to be effective.“A majority of the entrepreneurs come to us with marketing baggage, carrying with them a huge disdain and distrust for marketing due to past expensive, unsuccessful marketing attempts, says Kim Castle, BrandomTM co-founder.“With the Market-Ready Audit, we're shining a light on holes in their brand communication so time and money are not wasted guessing at marketing. You can learn the bumpy way, or you can be certain.”Normally available for $1,000, BrandomTM is offering the Market-Ready Audit for free for a limited time. The audit is a comprehensive deep dive into a business with multiple-choice questions crafted by a team of marketing professionals with a range of skills and expertise, including strategy, brand development, hands-on advertising and marketing, content creation, and more. The Market-Ready Audit is available to all experienced founders and entrepreneurs regardless of their industry segment.Take the Audit today: .About BrandomTMBrandomTM is a strategic brand and marketing agency that guides experienced, growth-minded founders and entrepreneurs to transform their brands into forces for good. With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to excellence, BrandomTM provides hands-on coaching, process-led guidance, award-winning creative, and persistent marketing services. Their mission is to guide brands to lead in the market, in their field, in their business, and within themselves.

