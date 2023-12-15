Cong Alleges Foul Play In Acquittal Of Man In Rape & Murder Of Kerala Girl

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 (IANS) Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Friday alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government and the CPI(M) will go to any extent to protect and shield people even if they are accused in various cases.

On Thursday, a trial court in Idukki after pointing out not just lack of evidence but also lapses in the probe, acquitted 24-year-old Arjun, the accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at Vandiperiyar in 2021.

Arjun according to the Congress and the local BJP leaders, is member of the youth wing of the CPI(M) and hence got all the support from not just the party but also the police.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said steps have already been taken to go in for an appeal against the acquittal.

“The verdict was not what was expected. All legal steps will be taken to go forward,” said CM Vijayan.

Satheesan said this was not the first case when the Vijayan government and their party has stepped in to wriggle out an accused involved in heinous crime like rape and murder.

“We the Congress party have decided to provide all support to the beleaguered parents and we are also launching a protest against the Vijayan governmenton the case,” said Satheesan.

“What is the use of going in for an appeal when all know the case has been bungled and that is what was seen during the trial court, and the reason for the acquittal,” added Satheesan.

The girl's family were crestfallen and after hearing the verdict and expressed their ire.

The girl was found strangled in her estate quarters and it was on June 30, 2021, she was found hanging in her small house.

Her parents had gone for work when the crime occurred.

The autopsy revealed that she had been sexually tortured before being killed. Despite all this, the prosecution failed to produce clinching evidence.

The BJP has also alleged foul play by the police.

