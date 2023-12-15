Zoya Akhtar Recalls Big B’S ‘Music Room’, Latter Says ‘Agastya Stays There Now’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Taking a trip down the memory lane, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar reminisced about her early memories of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and shared about the "music room" at his home.

Zoya, along with the star cast of her recently released movie 'The Archies' graced the stage of quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15'.

Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda came to the show along with their director Zoya.

During the conversation, Agastya asked Zoya:“You have known my grandpa since childhood. Would you like to share some stories with us?”

The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' director shared:“I want to say something. I don't know if people know this or not...”

Host Big B interrupted Zoya and said:“It would be better if they didn't know.”

Zoya laughed and went on to say:“Amit ji, when we came to your house Pratiksha, I saw your music room there. My early memories are of the music room. He had every musical instrument including a synthesiser.”

“You used to listen to world music. I heard the concept of world music from you for the first time. I don't know if people know about your fondness for music,” added the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' director.

The 'Brahmastra' actor added:“It's good you mentioned the music room. Agastya stays in the music room now. He transformed it to make it his own room. He gives instructions daily. 'Break this wall. Break the floor. It's better. The bed will be here and not there.' He keeps transforming it. The music room is now his.”

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

