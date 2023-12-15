RS Adjourned Till 2 Pm Amid Oppn Uproar After Dhankhar Rejects Notices For Discussion On Security Breach

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 p.m. on Friday amid protest by the Opposition parties after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected their notices to suspend the scheduled business of the day to discuss the security breach in Parliament.

Soon after the listed papers were laid on the table, the Chairman informed the House that he had received 23 notices regarding the "serious situation" arising from Wednesday's security breach of Parliament.

Dhankhar said investigation on the incident is underway and it will be taken to a logical conclusion.

"I am unable to persuade myself to allow the notices so received," he said.

Soon after Dhankhar made the remarks, the Opposition parties started protesting.

He also said to AAP's Raghav Chadha that "you are the only person who is enjoying his conviction and sentence and giving an impression that suspension was revoked. You were convicted and sentenced by this House,” Dhankhar said, amid uproar by the opposition MPs.

Following this the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal raised the issue of Karnataka, to which opposition MPs again created uproar.

The Chairman then adjourned the House till 2 p.m.

