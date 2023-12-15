FINANCIAL REPORTING OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION IN 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION - STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - DECEMBER 15, 2023, 9:00 EET
During 2024, SSH Communications Security Corporation publishes the following financial information:
FY 2023 Financial Statements Bulletin: February 22, 2024 FY 2023 Annual Report: released during Week 11 Business Review, January–March (Q1): April 24, 2024 Half-year report, January–June (Q2): July 18, 2024 Business Review, January–September (Q3): October 24, 2024
SSH Communications Security Corporation's Annual General Meeting is planned for Monday, March 25, 2024, in Helsinki, Finland.
SSH Communications Security follows a silent period starting 30 days before the publication of its financial information.
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION
Michael Kommonen
Chief Financial Officer
For further information, please contact:
Michael Kommonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 1835836
About SSH
SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. .
