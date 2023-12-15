Changes In AS Tallink Grupp’S Loan Obligations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS Tallink Grupp (“the Group”) has signed a loan agreement in the amount of EUR 298 million. The financing is arranged by Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, Danske Bank A/S, KfW-IPEX Bank GmbH, AS Swedbank and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ). Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) acted as coordinators. The payment and security agent is Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge. The loan includes sustainability-linked clauses. Nordea Bank, Filial i Norge acted as Sustainability Coordinator.

The final maturity of the Euribor based floating interest rate loan is five years.

The loan will be used to repay the outstanding balances of the following loan obligations:



EUR 280 million loan from the syndicate of banks taken in December 2016 and amended and restated in December 2022;

EUR 110 million loan from the syndicate of banks taken in July 2018;

EUR 60 million revolving credit facility from AS Swedbank taken in November 2019;

EUR 100 million loan from Ettevõtluse ja Innovatsiooni SA (formerly SA KredEx) taken in June 2020;

EUR 100 million loan from Nordic Investment Bank taken in November 2020; and remaining principal repayments that were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of the transaction the Group's refinancing risk decreases, repayment profile lengthens, loan service burden declines and pre-COVID-19 operational flexibility is restored.

The new loan is guaranteed by the subsidiaries of AS Tallink Grupp: Tallink Sea Line Ltd, Tallink Victory Line Ltd, Tallink Ltd, Tallink Autoexpress Ltd, Tallinn Swedish Line Ltd, Tallink High Speed Line Ltd, Tallink Fast Limited and Tallink Hansaway Limited. The loan is secured by the mortgages on the ships belonging to these subsidiaries.

Due to the early repayment of these loans, the arrangement fees that were amortised over the loan period will be written off.





