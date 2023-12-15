A Path To Excellence' By Tony Jeton Selimi Clinches Honourable Mention At The San Francisco Book Awards 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A Path to Excellence" by Tony Jeton Selimi Holds The Honourable Mention Trophy High in "How-To" Category at the San Francisco Book Awards 2023

- K.C. Finn for Readers' FavoriteLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A Path to Excellence' by Tony Jeton Selimi Clinches Top Spot At The San Francisco Book Awards 2023****Tony Jeton Selimi's groundbreaking creation, 'A Path to Excellence,' has once again left its mark, this time at the prestigious San Francisco Book Awards 2023. The winning book elevated above the rest in the highly competitive "How-To" category, reinforcing its foothold as a premier personal and professional development guide.'A Path to Excellence' securing top honours at the San Francisco Book Awards 2023 emphasises the universal appeal and influence of Selimi's extraordinary work. It addresses the growing need for influential, accessible materials on self-improvement and career optimisation in this dynamic age. This is no ordinary book – it is a living testament to Selimi's knowledge, enthusiasm for human growth, and the incredible power of guided direction. The San Francisco Book Awards accolade celebrates its transformative impact and capacity to touch lives and ignite motivation for change.Elated at the recognition, Selimi remarked, "This award is a testament to the power of the principles the book shares. I'm thrilled to see my dedication to personal and professional development and assisting others to grow into their fullest potential recognised on such a grand scale."The impact of 'A Path to Excellence' stretches beyond inspiring reads - it serves as a roadmap to success, paving the way for transformative development both on the individual and collective level. It has been selected for national interviews and is featured on international TV/Radio/Podcast shows."A Path to Excellence" By Tony Jeton SelimiHardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545Keywords: A Path to Excellence, Tony Jeton Selimi, Paris Book Festival Award, Runner-up, Bestseller, How To Category, 2023, Self-help, Personal Transformation**Keywords:** A Path to Excellence, Tony Jeton Selimi, How-To, San Francisco Book Awards 2023, Winner, Self-Development, Career Enhancement #PersonalGrowth**Hashtags:** #APathToExcellence #TonyJetonSelimi #SanFranciscoBookAwards2023 #HowTo #PersonalDevelopment #TonyJSelimi #OctagonOfExcellnce #PillarsOfHumanExcellence #Business #Motivation #BestSeller #HowToCategoryJOURNALISTS: For review copies or interview requests, contact:Marketing ServicesTel: 1-812-358-7578; 844-682-1282Fax: 812-961-3133Email: pressreleases(at)balboapress(dot)com(When requesting a review copy, please provide a street address.)**About the Author**Tony J. Selimi is an Award-Winning and #1 Internationally Best-selling Author of several books, filmmaker, Speaker, Transformational Life Coach and Business Growth Expert specialising in Human Behaviour and Maximising Human Potential.**Media Contact**Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, filming, and other bookings; please get in touch with:

