Clinical Communication And Collaboration Market Size, Demand, Report To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Platforms for clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) improve workflow for medical professionals by connecting secure messaging services to clinical systems. These solutions work with desktop and mobile devices. CC&C platforms replaced secure messaging solutions primarily focused on texting in a HIPAA-compliant manner. A clinical communication and collaboration platform will also connect with clinical scheduling systems: nurse calls to speed up patient response times, the call center, and hospital phones to easily discuss who is on call and a clinician's availability. The improved workflow capabilities of a clinical communication and collaboration platform encourage nurse-physician interaction, provide insight and quicker response times for SEPSIS or STEMI activation, coordinate admissions and discharges, and manage trauma alerts.

Market Dynamics Rising Demand for Healthcare Providers to Leverage Efficient Communication Practices Drives the Global Market

Healthcare personnel want greater communication. This is due to the increased need to build strong patient-physician relationships, close the communication gap in mission-critical situations, and make it easier to reach the doctor within a specified period. By conversing with patients, learning their stories, and making clinical decisions based on their comments, hospital administrators can increase operational efficiency, patient care quality, and correct diagnosis by deploying modern communication tools. Clinical communication and collaboration service companies, including Halo Health, Tiger Connect, and Cisco Systems Inc., offer VoIP, video, and encrypted messaging solutions. These let doctors communicate quickly.

Clinical communication and collaboration solutions also improve hospital staff consultations with physicians, nurses, and patients. Interoperability between clinical communication platforms and other essential IT systems reduces care delays, readmissions, and referral delays. These tools warn doctors and nurses about predicted readmissions via electronic messages. Clinical communication platforms allow providers to use collaboration solutions and services to improve patient care, promising industry growth.

Electronic Health Records (EHRs) Integration with Mobile Platforms and Applications Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Mobile platforms and applications that enable seamless communication and collaboration among healthcare workers are becoming more popular. It is possible to profit from developing user-friendly and secure mobile solutions for activities such as messaging, voice calls, image sharing, and care coordination. Integrating clinical communication and collaboration technology with current EHR systems has much promise. Streamlining communication may make the EHR workflow more efficient and error-free. Collaboration with EHR vendors or the development of integrated solutions can be advantageous.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant clinical communication and collaboration market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.

Healthcare costs in the United States are expected to drive regional market expansion. To achieve their goal of offering digital healthcare, most hospitals in the United States have used clinical communication and collaboration tools. Columbia County Health Systems, for example, introduced collaboration features that allow geographically dispersed care teams to connect in real time.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.

Europe's clinical cooperation and communication market is steadily developing due to initiatives to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency. Countries with well-established healthcare systems, such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the Nordic countries, are key markets for these solutions. European Union legislation, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the European Health Data Space (EHDS) initiative, impact data privacy and interoperability requirements.



The global clinical communication and collaboration market was valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 9.35 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the deployment, the clinical communication and collaboration market is bifurcated into hosted and on-premise.

The on-premise segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

Based on components, the global clinical communication and collaboration market is bifurcated into solutions and services.

The solution segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the global clinical communication and collaboration market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinical labs, physicians, and others. The hospital segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global clinical communication and collaboration market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global clinical communication and collaboration market are AGNITY Global Inc., Avaya Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Halo Health, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Plantronics Inc.



In July 2023 , RemeGen Co., Ltd., a fully integrated commercial-stage biotechnology business, announced an agreement with Innovent Biologics for clinical research and supply. This partnership will focus on clinical trials with innovative antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), RC88 (targeting MSLN), and RC108 (targeting c-MET), as well as PD-1 inhibitors sintilimab injection. In July 2022 , Vocera Communications, Inc., a renowned pioneer in clinical communication and workflow solutions, announced the release of Vocera Edge, a cloud-based clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solution for smartphones.

Hosted

On-Premise

Solution

Services

Hospitals

Clinical Labs

Physicians

Others

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market NewsGlobal Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market: Segmentation By DeploymentBy ComponentBy End-UseBy Regions