Sodium Hyaluronate Market Size, Share & Trends Report, 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) "Sodium Hyaluronate" is a natural chemical utilized in medicine and aesthetics. The body has sodium hyaluronate, a glycosaminoglycan. It is great for skin care and other therapeutic uses because it retains moisture. Moisturizers, serums, lotions, and other hygiene products contain sodium hyaluronate. It moisturizes, smooths, and minimizes wrinkles. Its 1,000-fold water retention makes it plumper and younger. Injections, eye surgery, and wound healing use sodium hyaluronate. It relieves dry eyes, arthritis, and osteoarthritis as a shock absorber and lubricant.

The sodium hyaluronate market has grown rapidly due to the rise in chronic diseases requiring medical treatment and the desire for skincare and anti-aging products. The cosmetics and healthcare market includes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and consumers. Technological advancement, consumer interest in hygiene and health, and an aging population will grow the sodium hyaluronate industry. Sodium hyaluronate-based products are also being improved through R&D.

Market Dynamics Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Procedures Drives the Global Market

Most of the increase in demand for antiaging cosmetics and aesthetic procedures that assist individuals in reversing their aging signs can be attributed to the increasing global elderly population. Sodium hyaluronate is more soluble than hyaluronic acid and has smaller molecules and greater epidermis penetration. Dermal fillers are infusions into the skin used to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and restore a more youthful appearance, and their use is increasing.

In addition, sodium hyaluronate dermal fillers are favored over Botox because they produce more natural results, allowing the patient to feel more at ease and natural. Injections of dermal fillers are also minimally invasive and require minimal recovery time. Restylane Defyne, Refyne, and Restylane are some of the market's FDA-approved sodium hyaluronate dermal fillers. Consequently, demand for such products is anticipated to impact the sodium hyaluronate market throughout the forecast period significantly.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The discomfort problem in the joints has become more widespread due to the growing population of older adults worldwide, particularly in China and Japan. The fact that joint disorders can be treated with hyaluronic acid has increased demand for the material. Hyaluronic acid can be exploited in the treatment of joint conditions. Additionally, there is a sizeable and well-established market for hyaluronic acid, particularly in the Asia-Pacific area. This market is predicted to grow to continue in the coming years. Additionally, an increase in the price of healthcare amenities may allow the market for hyaluronic acid to develop into a lucrative business.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant global sodium hyaluronate market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience significant expansion in the market for sodium hyaluronate in the coming years. In addition to India, countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are the key contributors to the market's rise in this region. The demand for sodium hyaluronate in this region is driven by several causes, including an increase in individuals' discretionary expenditure, a higher understanding of skin care, and an increase in the number of individuals seeking medical tourism.

In addition, the existence of a substantial population base and the development of an increasingly modern healthcare infrastructure are contributing factors to the expansion of the industry. Compared to surgical esthetics, the market for nonsurgical procedures is anticipated to expand more quickly throughout the projection period. This is primarily because there is a shorter recovery period and a perceived reduced risk of treatment. Additionally, China's expanding disposable income is anticipated to accelerate the uptake of cosmetic operations.

North America is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. The high prevalence of diseases such as arthritis in North America and the rapidly aging population, which is increasingly seeking antiaging cosmetic procedures to reduce the signs of aging, are among the major factors responsible for the growth of the market for sodium hyaluronate-based products in the region. Sodium hyaluronate is also one of the main ingredients in many anti-aging cosmetic procedures. According to the American Academy of Facial Aesthetics, minimally invasive sodium hyaluronate-based dermal fillers, such as Restylane injections, are widely accepted in the region. This is primarily because these dermal fillers have a short average treatment time, which is in the range of 15 to 30 minutes, which enables patients to quickly return to work and their normal routine following the treatment.

Additionally, patients have reported feeling more at ease with dermal fillers because of their transient nature, in contrast to permanent fillers, which can become a significant challenge and duty. The number of people who have arthritis in the North American region is on the rise, which has led to an increase in the demand for therapies that are based on sodium hyaluronate to treat the condition. Throughout the forecast period, these factors are anticipated to fuel growth in the sodium hyaluronate market in North America.



The global sodium hyaluronate market was valued at USD 11.31 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 21.50 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the type, the global sodium hyaluronate market is bifurcated into topical, injectables, and others. The injectables segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global sodium hyaluronate market is bifurcated into pharmaceutical and cosmetic. The pharmaceutical segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global sodium hyaluronate market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global sodium hyaluronate market are Allergan, Inc. (a part of AbbVie, Inc.), Galderma S.A, Bahus Biotech AB, LG Chem Ltd., Syner-Med (Pharmaceutical Products) Ltd., and Anika Therapeutics Inc.



April 2022 - Bobbi Brown and Jones Road launched the "WTF" foundation formulated with jojoba oil, vitamin E, and sodium hyaluronate (a humectant that attracts moisture when applied to the skin). February 2022 - Kukje Pharma launched a joint pain reliever, Kukje Hyal injection. The treatment comes in a pre-filled syringe, administered to the intra-knee joint or shoulder joint for five consecutive weeks.



