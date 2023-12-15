Shreyas Talpade Stable, To Be Discharged Soon: Wife Deepti

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Film actor Shreyas Talpade, who underwent an angioplasty late last night is in a stable condition and will be discharged in a few days, his wife Deepti said here on Friday.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days," said Deepti.

She expressed gratitude to the medical team's expertise, exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time of medical crisis.

She said:“The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

“We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us,” Deepti concluded.

Talpade, 47, noted for his roles in films like 'Iqbal', the 'Golmaal' franchise and 'Poster Boys' among many others, had a major health scare when he suffered a heart attack after a grueling shoot.

Talpade had been shooting throughout the day, was joking around with the crew on the sets, shot some sequences which had a bit of action, but after going home, he told his wife he was feeling uneasy.

She rushed him to the city's Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West, but he collapsed en route but upon reaching the hospital, the medicos took charge.

After various tests, Talpade underwent an angioplasty around 10 p.m., and the morning after was on the way to recovery.

