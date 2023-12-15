Janu Tokyo To Open In March 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANSlife) Janu – meaning 'soul' in Sanskrit – marks an energising new era for hospitality with the opening of Janu Tokyo in March 2024. The highly anticipated sibling to the renowned Aman, Janu's unveiling is the first in a 12-strong global pipeline of projects across city, country, and coastal destinations. Reservations can now be made for first access to Janu Tokyo in March.

Combining Aman's 35-year legacy with Chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin's extensive expertise in global real estate development and hospitality, Janu brings to life a trinity of inspiration, connection, and exploration. Vlad Doronin said: "The arrival of Janu Tokyo signifies a pivotal moment in Aman Group's progression – not only introducing the energetic spirit of Janu for the very first time – but also representing the evolution and enduring strength of Aman. As we unveil this new concept in one of the world's greatest cities, my vision is for the Janu brand to trail blaze a new direction in hospitality whilst preserving, upholding and following in the illustrious footsteps of its legendary sibling Aman.”

A fitting flagship, Janu Tokyo is connected to the vibrant heart of Azabudai Hills – a city within a city, abundant in nature, culture and art – created and managed by Japan's leading developer Mori Building Co. Ltd. A progressive new neighbourhood by architectural visionaries, Azabudai Hills features Japan's tallest skyscraper and 24,000 sqm of lush green space designed by Thomas Heatherwick, alongside offices, residences, educational institutions, galleries and over 150 luxury retail and dining outlets including a world-class Japanese speciality food market. The only hotel within the development – located in the Residence A Tower designed by esteemed architects, Pelli Clarke & Partners – Janu Tokyo introduces 122 light-filled rooms and suites, eight dining venues, two boutiques and a 4,000 sqm state-of-the-art Wellness Centre.

Janu Tokyo reveals itself with a lofty gallery and reception, where a sense of space is fostered through considered use of glass and textured mouldings that reflect soft, glowing light. Above, a ceiling embellished with intricate lattice woodwork and rows of woven rope arches (a modern interpretation of the traditional Japanese technique of shimenawa) connects guests from street level into the soul of Janu with comfort and ease.“Janu Tokyo's DNA exudes a youthful energy, brimming with liveliness and playfulness that sets it apart from the poised and composed character of Aman,” comments Jean-Michel Gathy, the award-winning international architect responsible for the hotel's interior design.“The space is a thrilling exploration of textures, colours, and design elements that awakes the senses and ignites imagination.”

Designed to enhance individual wellbeing through the concept of connectedness and the notion of the shared social experience, the paramount 4,000 sqm Wellness Centre features one of Tokyo's largest gyms (340 sqm), as well as five movement studios for group exercise including the only boxing ring located within a hotel in Tokyo, alongside spinning, world-class training, recovery and relaxation facilities. An extensive hydrotherapy and thermal area is centred around a 25-metre heated lap pool and features a separate lounge pool - traditionally a place for socialising in Japan - as well as two signature private Spa Houses, introducing an entirely new spa conceptto Japan, with cold and hot plunge pools, Banya and Hammam. There are nine treatment rooms as well as a recovery studio with hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber. For those not staying at the hotel, Janu Tokyo will also offer Wellness Collective memberships enabling access to its facilities, programming and an exclusive members-only lounge.

Janu Tokyo offers a diverse range of dining destinations, spanning from comfort and familiarity to the excitement of the unknown. Elevating the neighbourhood's dining scene, Janu Mercato is a lively, all-day emporium celebrating Italian culinary culture. Here, dishes are served from three open kitchen counters; one serving homemade pasta; another presenting a vast display of fresh fish and seafood prepared to order; and one offering European charcuterie and cheeses. Janu Mercato dishes can be enjoyed in the double-height, glass-walled dining area or outdoors on the Parisian-inspired terrace, both of which overlook the neighbourhood's manicured gardens and abundant green space. The adjoining marble-walled Janu Patisserie pays homage to European pastry traditions through an exquisite collection of the finest baked delights and parfaits available to enjoy in the café or to take away.

The hotel is also home to two Japanese restaurants. The first, Iigura, reinterprets the centuries old tradition of Edomae sushi in an intimate setting, offering a choice of exquisite à la carte sashimi and small plates, or omakase dining at the Hinoki wood counter. The second, Sumi, serves as a modern interpretation of the traditional sumibiyaki grill, with organic seasonal ingredients cooked over charcoal and paired with premium wine and sake. Completing the restaurant repertoire are the Janu Grill, with its spectacular show kitchen, two large wine cellars, bar and counter-style seating, and Hu Jing, where guests can savour Cantonese signatures such as roast duck, contemporary dim sum and seafood specialties. Finally, in the Janu Lounge and on the Garden Terrace, afternoon tea and light snacks are served in a serene setting, while the Janu Bar presents an exclusive destination for inspired craft cocktails prepared by top tier mixologists.

On floors six to 13, Janu Tokyo's rooms and suites start at 55 sqm, presenting timeless Asian-inspired interiors with contemporary European accents. A strong focus on minimalism and symmetry encourages comfort, creating a harmonic balance of energy. Most offer their own private balconies immersing guests in the city skyline or Azabudai Hill's surrounding greenery, while Corner and Tower View Suites benefit from dual-aspect views through magnificent arched windows. Many also connect with neighbouring rooms and suites, creating a seamless ease for groups and families travelling together. All enjoy large bathrooms with double vanities, rain showers and bespoke soaking tubs - separated from their bedrooms by sliding partition walls – alongside spacious walk-in wardrobes and inviting living areas.

The Janu Suite is the hotel's largest, enjoying 284 sqm of inviting, residential style living space. Its two sprawling balconies offer captivating views of the city, while a contemporary kitchen with counter, dining table for up to six guests, a separate study / library and a spacious lounge, create a luxurious home away from home. When combined with the three adjoining room categories, the Janu Suite expands to a total size of 519 sqm, making it one of the largest suite available in Tokyo.

A testament to its world-class design and facilities, Janu Tokyo thrives in perfect synergy with the city, nurturing purposeful connection and restoring balance through the rhythmic energy it draws from its surrounds. Whether invigorated through social wellness, ignited around the convivial dining table or unlocked through cultural discovery, the effects of every stay are carried far beyond, leaving a lasting memory of Tokyo's enigmatic allure.

Janu Tokyo hotel reservations open on 4th December 2023, with stays commencing in March 2024. Nightly rates start from USD $944inclusive of taxes and service charge.

