Cabo Verde’S Triumph In U.S. Aid Pact

This agreement is part of U.S. aid aimed at fostering growth and regional economic integration.



Neves emphasized that this selection is a triumph for every Cape Verdean, notably for the government.



He expressed that this selection demonstrates global recognition of Cape Verde's equitable governance, development, and poverty reduction strides.



The agreement, termed the 'regional compact,' is intended to bolster Cape Verde's growth through deeper ties with West Africa.



Neves extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva for his contributions.



Silva has been leading the government since 2016, supported by the Movement for Democracy.







Neves urged all citizens to join in celebrating this achievement. He aims to showcase Cape Verde's adherence to law and democratic principles.



As the former Prime Minister, Neves was instrumental in securing two similar agreements in 2005 and 2012.



During those times, he had the backing of the African Party of Cape Verde's Independence, now the opposition.



Neves regards the third agreement as exceptionally positive news, particularly in these challenging times of global crises and conflicts.



He stated that this support, whose amount is yet to be revealed, signifies the U.S.'s strong bond and commitment to Cape Verde.



The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) made this decision. They also selected Tanzania and the Philippines.



The MCC first assisted Cape Verde in 2005 with an 84.6 million euro agreement for infrastructure.



A second 50.9 million euro agreement in 2012 aimed to enhance water, sanitation, and property management.



The MCC, established in 2004, is a U.S. agency dedicated to combating global poverty through economic growth.



It offers temporary aid to countries that maintain good governance, combat corruption, and uphold democratic rights.

Background

The agreement marks Cape Verde's exemplary governance, setting it apart from other West African nations.



It signifies confidence in Cape Verde's stability and potential for growth.



The inclusion of countries like Tanzania and the Philippines by the MCC highlights the diverse focus of U.S. aid.



Cape Verde being chosen for a third time underscores its consistent development.



This agreement could serve as a model for neighboring countries. It may motivate others to adopt similar practices of transparent governance.



Past agreements' focus on infrastructure and resource management indicates a strategic plan for sustainable growth.



Cape Verde's accomplishments could inspire similar approaches in nearby nations, potentially boosting regional development and stability.

