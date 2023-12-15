Hydrogen Pipeline Market Worth $25.7 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Middle East & Africa is the fastest-growing segment of the hydrogen pipeline market. It emerges as a global hub for hydrogen pipeline development, driven by factors such as abundant renewable energy, growing hydrogen demand, supportive government policies, existing oil and gas infrastructure, and a strategic location for export. There are upcoming and ongoing projects that exemplify the MEA region's commitment to leading in hydrogen pipeline development. The existing renewable energy, technological advancements, and environmental concerns are shaping the Middle East & Africa's key role in the global energy transition and the hydrogen pipeline market.

Request Customization:



Market Players

The major players operating in the hydrogen pipeline market include Cenergy Holdings (Belgium), SoluForce B.V. (The Netherlands), Salzgitter AG (Germany), Gruppo Sarplast S.r.l (Italy), Tenaris (Luxembourg), Hexagon Purus (Norway), Pipelife International GmbH (Austria), Europe Technologies (France), H2 Clipper, Inc. (US), NPROXX (The Netherlands), GF Piping Systems (Switzerland), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), and Jindal Saw Limited (India), among others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports

Related Reports:

CNG, RNG, and Hydrogen Tanks Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Peristaltic Pumps Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarketsTM



MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of

America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit

TM

or follow us on

Twitter ,

LinkedIn

and

Facebook .



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email:

[email protected]

Research Insight:



Visit Our Website:



Content Source:

PressReleases/hydrogen-pipeline

Logo: g

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets