Aircraft Mounts Market Set To Soar, Anticipated To Reach $1.15 Billion By 2030, According To Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aircraft Mounts Market Trend

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft mounts market generated $580.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.15 billion in 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Request Sample Pages -

The demand for aluminum alloys for manufacturing of aircraft mounts has increased over the years. Aluminum alloys have a high weight to strength to cost ratio as compared to other materials, which fuels the demand for the aluminum alloy aircraft mounts. The high corrosion resistance & high strength offered by aluminum alloys provide a long lifespan of mounts and ensure the safety of the aircraft.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global aircraft mounts market based on mount type, application, material, aircraft type, end use, and region.

Based on mount type, the engine mounts segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the pedestal mounts segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the airframe segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share of the global aircraft mounts market , and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the avionics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Procure Complete Research Report Now -

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Top Aircraft Mounts Market Companies:

Trelleborg AB,

GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd.,

Cadence Aerospace,

ESCO Technologies Inc.,

Shock Tech, Inc.,

AirLoc Ltd.,

Parker-Hannifin Corporation,

RAM Mounts (National Products Inc.),

VMC GROUP,

Meeker Aviation.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -

Covid-19 Scenario on Aircraft Mounts Market:

👉Owing to lockdown restrictions, there have been disruptions in manufacturing activities, grounding of aircraft, and shortage of material and components. This adversely affected the growth of the global aircraft mounts market.

👉Ban on import and export of goods is expected to lead to shortage of components. This reduced the market growth for aircraft mounts.

👉The ban on domestic and international air travel reduced the demand for aircraft mounts considerably. However, the demand is expected to grow as countries lift-off restrictions.

Similar Reports We Have on Aircraft Industry:

- Aircraft Exterior Mounts Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Multiplane Mounts, Pedestal Mounts, Sandwich Mounts, Platform Mounts, Shock Mounts), by Application (Suspension, Vibration, Engine Mounts), by Material (Steel Alloys, Aluminum Alloys, Nickel-based Alloys, Rubber, Polyamide, Others) and by Aircraft Type (General Aviation Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

- Aircraft Interior Mounts Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Galley Mounts, Panel Mounts, Bulkhead Mounts, Headliner Mounts, Floor Mounts), by Application (Suspension, Vibration, Engine Mounts), by Material (Steel Alloys, Aluminium Alloys, Nickel-based Alloys, Rubber, Polyamide, Others) and by Aircraft Type (General Aviation Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

- Mounted Bearing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product Type (Ball Bearing, Roller Bearing), by Housing Type (Plummer Block, Flanged Block, Take-up Block, Others), by Equipment Type (Ball Mill Drivers, Fans Blowers, Gearbox Transmission, Conveyors, Crushers, Mixer Drivers, Others), by Material (Chrome Steel, Stainless Steel, Carbon Alloy Steel, Plastic Non-Metallic Material, Babbitt Material, Cast Iron, Aluminum Alloys), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), by End-use Industries (Food Beverage, Agriculture, Farm Fish, Construction Mining, Automotive, Chemical Pharmaceutical, Energy, General Industrial Machinery, Other Transportation, Pulp Paper, Others) and by Sales Channel (OEM Market, Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

- Weapon Mounts Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Mount Type (Static Mount, Non-Static Mount, Monopods, Bipods, Tripods), by Platform (Ground, Naval, Airborne) and by Mode of operation (Manned, Remotely Operated): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn