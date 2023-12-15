Taylor Swift Celebrates Birthday With Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 15 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift spent her 34th birthday surrounded by friends. The pop icon celebrated her big day with a party attended by many of her celebrity friends in New York City, and she posted to Instagram the following day to share photos from the event.

Stars including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Este Haim, Alana Haim, Zoe Kravitz and Antoni Porowski, among others, stepped out to Swift's party, as did her longtime friend Abigail Anderson - all of whom are pictured hanging with the 'Karma' singer on Instagram, reports People magazine.

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry also attended the celebration, according to photos taken outside Manhattan nightclub, where the party was held following a dinner at Freemans Restaurant.

"Can't believe this year... actually... happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday", wrote Swift on Instagram, reflecting on her many accomplishments of 2023: launching the Eras Tour, breaking records with its theatrical film and releasing both Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version), among others.

As per People, in the Instagram post's lead photo, Kravitz can be seen holding a cake from Milk Bar adorned with the words "Birthday Girl of the Year" written in frosting.

The Grammy winner's boyfriend Travis Kelce was not in attendance at her birthday party. The couple celebrated her birthday early with friends in Kansas City at a holiday party on Sunday, where they were spotted posing with partygoers and exchanging sweet kisses in group photos throughout the evening.

