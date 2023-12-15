DRDO Staffer Found Dead At Home In K’Taka Village

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 15 (IANS) A 24-year-old DRDO staffer was found dead in suspicious circumstances at his residence in Karnataka's Kallarpe village, said officials on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Bharath Kallarpe, a resident of Kallarpe village near Puttur town, close to Mangaluru city.

He is alleged to have committed suicide by hanging himself at home late Wednesday night.

The family stated that Kallarpe had joined the DRDO Hyderabad unit two months ago on a temporary basis.

He had returned to his native village only a week ago. Although he had submitted a resignation letter, it was not accepted. The victim received a call from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday, and was found hanging the next day.

The Puttur Rural police have registered a case in this regard and initiated an investigation.

--IANS

mka/dpb