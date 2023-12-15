Dalai Lama In Bodh Gaya For Kaal Chakra Puja

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 15 (IANS) Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama arrived in Bodh Gaya on Friday to participate in the Kaal Chakra Puja.

The Dalai Lama's special aircraft landed at Gaya international airport at around 9 a.m. in the morning.

From the airport, he travelled to Bodh Gaya under heavy security cover.

He will stay at the Tibet temple in Bodh Gaya for a month and will participate in many programmes besides the Kaal Chakra Puja.

He will also attend a teaching session for three days on December 29, 30 and 31 and participate in an event organized by Bodh Gaya cultural centre on December 20.

During the one month of Kaal Chakra Puja and other events, Buddhists from across the world are expected to arrive in Bodh Gaya.

Keeping in view of the events, Gaya police have deployed heavy security forces at the Mahabodhi temple, Kaal Chakra ground and the entire Bodh Gaya region.

--IANS

ajk/ksk